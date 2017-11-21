Deal: Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch Smart LED 4K TV for $1199 – 11/21/17

eBay has Samsung’s UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K TV on sale right now for just $1199. This is a pretty good deal and is actually priced about $50 below the current pre-Black Friday sales and is the price of the advertised Black Friday sales that start later this week. So you’ll be able to get a good deal on this TV without waiting until Black Friday – and risking retailers running out of stock.

This TV from Samsung is a 65-inch TV, so it’s going to be great for an entertainment center, and for watching football this winter. It’s the UN65MU8000 so it is the latest model from Samsung, and it is also a LED TV. Unfortunately not an OLED TV, but it is pretty cheap for its size. This TV has 4K HDR Extreme which works with HDR10. What that means is that with some apps like Netflix, that support HDR10, you’ll get an even better picture thanks to the richer colors in the picture. Those of you that have DIRECTV, it is DIRECTV 4K ready, so you are able to watch some content over your cable box in 4K. The TV will upscale non-4K content to 4K quality, so you won’t need to worry about seeing a worse picture on a higher-resolution display. This is something that most TV’s already do, so it’s not a huge surprise really.

eBay is offering up free shipping, as it does on just about every product. It’s flat rate shipping here, since it’s a much larger package than most items eBay sells. It ships from Brooklyn, NY, so if you are closer to New York you’ll get this sooner than if you live on the west coast. There’s also no taxes being collected here. So you’re paying $1199 out the door. However, eBay does offer up a 2-year warranty from Assurant, which would go above and beyond the warranty that Samsung includes with this TV. That plan from Assurant will cost you $55.99, which is definitely worth it. Especially if you are already paying this much for a new TV, you don’t want anything to go wrong, and if it does, Assurant will have your back.