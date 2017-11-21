Deal: Samsung T5 Portable SSD Starting at $109 – 11/21/17

Amazon and B&H Photo have Samsung’s latest portable SSD, the T5, for just $109. The 250GB model is priced at $109, with the 500GB at $169 and the 1TB model at $369. These are not huge price drops, but they are the first price drops since the T5 SSD was announced earlier this year.

The Samsung T5 is the latest in a very successful line of portable SSD’s that Samsung has been selling over the past few years. These portable SSD’s work with USB-C, in fact they have a USB-C connector and come with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box. So whether your laptop has the newer USB-C ports or still using the USB-A ports, you are still covered. These are portable SSD drives since they do not require power, other than via USB. They are also very tiny, about the size and thickness of a wallet. Which makes them great for taking wherever you go. There’s AES 256-bit encryption here, so that your data will be safe and sound, and read/write speeds are over 500MB/s, which makes these some of the fastest portable SSD’s out there right now. And definitely a great gift idea this holiday season, especially if you’re looking to get something for a videographer or photographer.

The Samsung T5’s are eligible for Amazon Prime free shipping. So you’ll have it at your door within two days, or you can pay $3.99 for overnight shipping. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Over at B&H Photo, there is free expedited shipping, and everything ships from its New York City warehouse. B&H Photo does charge taxes in both New York and New Jersey, while Amazon charges taxes in some states, so it’ll depend on where you are located.