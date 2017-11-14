Deal: Samsung POWERbot R7010 Robot Vacuum for $139 – Today Only!

Amazon has discounted the Samsung POWERbot R7010 to just $139 today, and today only, as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day. This Robot Vacuum is typically around $339, so this is a pretty incredible deal for this model, and definitely worth picking up.

Samsung’s POWERbot R7010 has 20X more suction power, according to Samsung. And this allows the POWERbot R7010 to provide better cleaning results, so you won’t need to go back and clean up behind it. Additionally, it sports Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView 2.0 Sensor, which creates a cleaning path for the POWERbot R7010 to use and avoid obstacles along the way. It is also pretty good at cleaning the edges of the room, thanks to the Edge Clean Master. As is the case with most robot vacuums these days, the POWERbot R7010 is able to set schedules so that it can clean your home at a specific time each day and keep everything looking nice and clean. You can control it from your smartphone as well, and tell it exactly when you want it to start cleaning. This is a great robot vacuum from Samsung and it even made our gift guide this holiday season.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.