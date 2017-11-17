Deal: Samsung HW-J250 2-Channel Soundbar for $80 – Today Only

B&H Photo has put the Samsung HW-J250 2-channel Soundbar on sale today for just $79.99. That is good for $40 off of its regular price, or about 33% off. This deal is good today only, so you’ll want to pick it up before the deal expires, or before B&H Photo runs out of stock (whichever happens first).

This soundbar from Samsung is not its highest-end soundbar, and it does not support Dolby Atmos. If you are wanting a Dolby Atmos soundbar from Samsung, stay tuned for their pre-Black Friday sale which starts on Sunday, November 19th. This soundbar has a total output of 80W, which basically means it can get really loud. There is a built-in woofer, so the soundbar will sound pretty good as well. It’s a 2-channel soundbar, and also has Bluetooth support. This means that you can stream music from your smartphone to the soundbar without even using your TV. This soundbar will work great with most TV sizes, but will work even better with those around 50-inches.

At B&H Photo, you do get free expedited shipping, and if you purchase before 4PM EST today, it will ship from its New York City warehouse today. There’s no taxes being collected unless you reside in the state of New York or New Jersey.