Deal: Samsung Gear IconX (2018) Truly Wireless Earbuds for $149 – 11/20/17

Amazon has price matched Samsung’s price drop on the Gear IconX (2018), bringing it down to just $149. This is good for $50 off of its regular price, and it also marks the first price drop since the Gear IconX launched a few months ago.

The Gear IconX (2018) is the second-generation truly wireless earbuds from Samsung. These are a bit more fitness focused now, but that doesn’t mean you need to workout to use them. The Gear IconX can still stream music for up to 5 hours on a charge. If you have music stored on the earbuds – there is 4GB of internal space here – you can get a bit longer battery life, about 7 hours on a charge. The Gear IconX will recharge when put back in the case, and give you about 3-4 full recharges. Samsung has included Bixby in the Gear IconX (2018), so if you have a Samsung smartphone, you can talk to Bixby from your Gear IconX and get things done. Of course, you can opt to turn off Bixby, if you wish to do so.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.