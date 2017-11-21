Deal: Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Activity Tracker for $149 – 11/21/17

Amazon has price matched Samsung’s price on the Gear Fit2 Pro activity tracker, bringing it down to just $149. This is good for about $50 off of its regular price, and is also its all-time low. It had previously dropped to $169, and now it’s even cheaper.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is the latest fitness tracker from Samsung. It’s a fitness tracker with some smartwatch smarts, which allow you to get notifications from your smartphone on your wrist, and also track your activity. Whether you are going out for a jog, or maybe lifting some weights at the gym, the Gear Fit2 Pro can help you keep track of how well you are doing. It tracks all of the usual vitals when it comes to activity trackers. That includes your steps taken, calories burned, your time active, and even your sleep. Now the Gear Fit2 Pro does have a feature that the original Gear Fit2 does not have, and that is swim tracking. It is rated at 5ATM, which makes it swim proof, and allows you to take it in the pool and get some swimming done. The Gear Fit2 Pro also has GPS built-in for those runs when you want to leave your smartphone at home and still track where and how far you’ve run. Of course, as usual with Samsung fitness trackers, there is some storage on-board for storing music offline, about 4GB.

