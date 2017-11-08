Deal: Samsung Chromebook Pro for $499 – 11/8/17

Amazon has discounted the Samsung Chromebook Pro, bringing it down from its regular price of $549 to just $499. Now that isn’t a huge discount, it’s just $50, but it’s the first meaningful discount the Chromebook Pro has received since it launched earlier this year. Making it a great time to jump on board.

The Samsung Chromebook Pro is a higher-specced version of the Chromebook Plus. There’s an Intel Core M3 inside powering the show, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Chromebook Pro is made of aluminum, so it looks good and can stand up to the elements. It has a 12.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio display, which is great for browsing the web, and for using Android apps. The Chromebook Pro does have the Google Play Store on-board, so you can use all of your favorite Android apps and games here. Samsung has also included the S Pen, so you can go ahead and take actual notes on the Chromebook in tablet mode with the S Pen.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.