Deal: Samsung Chromebook Plus for $350, Chromebook Pro for $450 – 11/19/17

Amazon has dropped the price of the Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro by $100 right now, matching the prices from Samsung’s own website. This is a great deal for these two Chromebooks from Samsung, and it also marks the lowest price either model has ever been.

The Chromebook Plus and Pro were both announced at CES earlier this year, and launched this summer. The Chromebook Plus is a powerful Chromebook, although the Chromebook Pro is a bit more powerful with the Intel Core m3 processor inside. Both sport 4GB of RAM and 32GB of SSD storage. These both sport 3:2 aspect ratio 12.5-inch touchscreen displays. Which is great for using with Android apps, which is supported on both Chromebooks. Finally, both of these come with the S Pen, which makes taking notes and drawing, a whole lot better, especially when in tablet mode.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.