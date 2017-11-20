Deal: Samsung 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $424 w/ Code – 11/20/17

Newegg has Samsung’s UN50MU6300 50-inch 4K Smart TV on sale today for $424 with the promo code BF17FLYER31 at checkout. That’s good for about $130 off of its regular price, and $50 off of its previous all-time low (which occurred just last week).

This 50-inch TV from Samsung is a 4K set and has HDR. In fact, it has HDR Pro, making it a pretty impressive TV, even though it is still a LED TV and not an OLED. With HDR Pro, you will get richer colors, and a better looking picture, than not having HDR at all. This TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an Ethernet port, a composite port and a component port. So you can plug in something like the NVIDIA SHIELD TV or a Roku Ultra and stream content from Netflix, Google Play Movies & TV and other services in 4K resolution.

Newegg does offer up free shipping here, and there are taxes collected in select States, so that will depend on where you are. This Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is on sale now through Black Friday or while supplies last. This is likely to be a pretty popular TV set, so you’ll want to pick it up before it’s out of stock.