Deal: Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell for $99 – 11/10/17

Amazon currently has the Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell on sale for just $99. This is down $80 from its original price, and is actually the price it’ll be on Black Friday in two weeks. So you’re able to get some of that good ‘ol Black Friday savings ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year.

The Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell was one of the first popular video doorbells to hit the market. Now while it is a few years old at this point, it’s still a great doorbell to pick up. It works with existing doorbell units, and it has a camera built in. This camera allows you to see who’s at the door without actually going to the door. Additionally, it can send you notifications when there is someone on your porch or at your door that didn’t ring the doorbell. So you can be alerted exactly when FedEx or UPS delivers a package to you. It’s a pretty nifty doorbell to pick up, and for nearly half off, it’s definitely a good time to do so.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.