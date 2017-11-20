Deal: PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console With Star Wars Battlefront 2 & Final Fantasy XV for $399 – 11/20/17

eBay currently has a pretty nice bundle for the PlayStation 4 Pro, that’s on sale. It includes two games: Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Final Fantasy XV, for just $399. That is the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro by itself without any extra games, so that makes this a great deal, especially if you’re looking to pick up either or both of these games.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is the higher-end of the two newer PlayStation 4 models. It is able to stream and game in 4K resolution, so if you have a 4K TV, this is definitely worth picking up. The PlayStation 4 Pro comes with the two games mentioned already, as well as an additional controller. However Amazon does still have the DualShock 4 controllers on sale right now for just $39.99, so a good time to grab one if you’re in need of one. There are thousands of games available for the PlayStation 4 Pro, and tons of streaming services as well, including Sony’s own PlayStation Vue, allowing you to watch live TV on your PlayStation 4 Pro and other devices. You may also want to take advantage of PlayStation Now, which allows you to stream tons of games without having to pay for each one.

eBay is offering up free shipping as it always does on all of its products. There’s also no taxes being collected here. Making this a pretty impressive deal.