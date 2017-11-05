Deal: Philips Wake-up Light with Sunrise Simulation Alarm Clock for $35 – Today Only

Amazon has put Philips Wake-Up Light in its Gold Box Deal of the Day today, marking it down to just $34.99, today only. That is good for $15 off of its regular price, and matches its all-time low. This is part of the Philips Hue ecosystem, and can be controlled by your smartphone or your voice with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Philips Wake Light features sunrise simulation and is an alarm clock. This allows you to wake up more peacefully, instead of waking up to an alarm blaring at you in the morning – which studies have said, put you in a bad mood. This is part of the Hue ecosystem, which means you will need to pick up the Hue Bridge to take full advantage of everything it can do. The Philips Hue ecosystem is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant (Siri and Homekit for those on iOS). So you can control it with your voice if you wish to do so.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.