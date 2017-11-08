Deal: Philips Hue White A19 Bulb Starter Kit for $60, Lightstrip Plus for $50 – 11/8/17

Amazon currently has both the Philips Hue Starter kit (with four white A19 bulbs) for $59.99, and the Lightstrip Plus for just $49.99. These are some of the first discounts for either of these products. Typically, Philips Hue products don’t go on sale, and when they do, the discounts are pretty minimal. So now is a great time to pick one up.

This Philips Hue Starter Kit is cheaper than the $180 version due to the fact that these bulbs are only white and not multi-colored. This starter kit includes four A19 sized bulbs that can do different shades of white. Additionally, it has the Hue Bridge included, which is what will connect all of your bulbs and other Hue products together, like the Lightstrip Plus. Now the Bridge is usually about $60 itself, so this is a great price for the starter kit. The Lightstrip Plus is a good one to pick up with this starter kit, since it can be used to accent different things, like putting it behind your TV and lighting up the wall back there, making for a more interesting experience. And much more.

These are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.