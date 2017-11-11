Deal: Philips Hue 60W White & Color A19 Starter Kit for $114 – 11/11/17

Amazon has discounted the Philips Hue White & Color bulb starter kit to just $114. Thats good for about $35 off of its regular price, and one of the very few price drops we’ve seen on this particular start kit.

The Philips Hue Starter Kit consists of three bulbs that can do both white and color. And it also comes with the Philips Hue Bridge. This Hue Bridge is a hub, and it’s needed to keep all of the different bulbs and other Philips Hue lighting fixtures connected. So this is a good place to start, in creating your smart home. These bulbs can do over 16 million different colors, and really change the way your home looks. These can be controlled using the Philips Hue app which is available on both iOS and Android. On top of that, these work with most personal assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Homekit and even Google Assistant. This way, you can use your voice to control the bulbs in your home.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.