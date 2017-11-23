Deal: Oculus Rift + Touch Controllers For Just $349 – 11/23/17

There’s no better period of the year to shop for cutting-edge consumer electronics than the one we’re currently in, and Oculus is the latest company that decided to reinforce that belief, having discounted its Oculus Rift bundle with Touch Controllers by $50, meaning you’re now able to get it for a record-low of $349.

The Oculus Rift is a gadget that many people weren’t expecting to see on any lists of Black Friday discounts seeing how it was only recently that Facebook’s subsidiary announced a massive and permanent price drop of the device, cutting its price by a whopping $200. So, a high-end virtual reality bundle that was priced at $600 in July can now be acquired for just $349, and the price of the offering may not even be the biggest reason why buying it now is a better deal than it was this summer, with that honor possibly going to its content library that grew by leaps and bounds in the last four months. Today, the Oculus Rift is the center of a comprehensive VR ecosystem featuring all kinds of critically acclaimed games and highly immersive experiences that can keep you entertained for years to come, and many more are on the way. Being backed by the tech giant that is Facebook, Oculus has been investing millions in a broad range of VR startups developing promising games, media, and services for its headset and is aggressively growing its content library on a frequent basis. That state of affairs makes the Oculus Rift bundle with Touch Controllers a fantastic long-term investment, especially for under $350, which is cheaper than a comparable PlayStation VR bundle that arguably offers an inferior product.

So, if you’re the type of person that wants to be on top of the latest technological breakthroughs in consumer electronics, getting a high-end VR headset is something you should certainly be considering, and the Oculus Rift bundle is currently by far the most inexpensive way to do so. Oculus didn’t elaborate on the length of its latest deal so assume it won’t be live for more than a couple of days and will certainly be pulled if the stock runs out, which is a realistic possibility given the Black Friday shopping craze. You can take advantage of this highly compelling VR deal by referring to the banner below.