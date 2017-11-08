Deal: NVIDIA SHIELD TV Android TV Set-Top Box for $169 – 11/8/17

Amazon has the NVIDIA SHIELD TV for just $169 right now. This is down from its regular price of $199, and it also brings it to its lowest price ever. The SHIELD TV had previously seen a low of $179 for Amazon’s Prime Day back in July, and now it is even lower.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is an Android TV set-top box, and it’s seen as the best option for Android TV. It’s a gaming console as well as a media streamer. The SHIELD TV has a slew of games that are made specifically for it, and the NVIDIA processor inside. The SHIELD TV does still have access to all of the usual Android apps and games, including Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, YouTube, HBO Now, and many more. It also has the Google Assistant, allowing you to talk to your TV and tell the NVIDIA SHIELD TV to start playing something specific on Netflix or another service.

