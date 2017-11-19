Deal: NVIDIA SHIELD TV for $169 – 11/19/17

Amazon has the NVIDIA SHIELD TV for just $169 right now. That brings it down to its lowest price since it launched back in January. It has dropped to $179 before on Prime Day over the summer, and now it has dropped even lower, making it a great time to pick one up.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is the best Android TV box available, and it’s actually the only one actively being sold. Since it is an Android TV set-top box, it does have all of your favorite apps, like Hulu, Netflix, HBO GO, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube and much more. In addition to watching content on the NVIDIA SHIELD TV, it is also a gaming console, so you can play a ton of great games that NVIDIA has worked with game studios to optimize for their set-top box. It’s a great alternative to a PlayStation 4, for a lower price.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.