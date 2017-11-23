Deal: Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera Bundles Up To $172 Off With Freebies – 11/23/17

With Black Friday knocking on the door, now would be a great time to start a new photography hobby or upgrade your existing gear without breaking the bank, and that’s precisely what Nikon is offering you as of today, with the company’s latest and greatest entry-level DSLR camera being not only discounted but also bundled with some excellent freebies. The bundle that’s the star of this promotion is usually priced at $668.67, whereas getting it now will only set you back $496. For that significantly reduced price, you’re getting arguably the best DSLR in this price range, as well as a bag, tripod, 16GB SD card, and two kit lenses – an 18-55mm one and another 70-300mm glass module. Simply speaking, this bundle has everything you need to get you started with photography and should keep you occupied for years before you get so good that you feel like your skills warrant a significant equipment upgrade.

The two lenses that are part of this photography package serve vastly different purposes but having them together should have you covered in all kinds of scenarios, regardless of whether you’re into shooting landscapes, portraits, sports, or even macro shots. Naturally, the 18-55mm lens will provide you with slightly better image quality than the superzoom one, but the latter will be able to capture shots that the regular glass won’t be able to deliver at all.

If all of that sounds tempting but you feel that paying nearly $500 at once is still too much for starting a photography hobby, Nikon has an even more basic bundle on offer here, allowing you to get the Nikon D3400 together with the same Nikkor 18-55mm kit lens and 32GB SD card for $396, a significant price cut compared to the $509.94 label that’s usually attached to this package. Regardless of whether you’re shopping for a holiday photography gift or want one yourself, these two offerings should have you covered if you’re specifically seeking for an inexpensive deal that offers great value for money. Of course, the biggest advantage of buying a DSLR over a mirrorless camera is being able to upgrade its lenses whenever you feel like it and take your photography to the next level without paying for an entirely new body, which is precisely what the Nikon D3400 will enable you to do.