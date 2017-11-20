Deal: Newegg Discounts Moto G5 Plus, iRobot Roomba 690 & More – 11/20/17

Newegg’s big pre-Black Friday sale started today, and it has discounted a number of products already. This includes smartphones, sound systems, robot vacuums and so much more. Some of these prices are better than what you’ll see on Black Friday from Newegg and other retailers, so it’s definitely worth taking a look at, and getting some gifts even before the big day.

As far as smartphones go, Newegg is discounting the Moto G5 Plus with 64GB of storage down to just $225. That’s a pretty impressive deal for the Moto G5 Plus. The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is marked all the way down to just $149. That’s also a pretty good deal if you’re looking for a cheap smartphone this holiday season. Newegg also has the Huawei MediaPad M3 on sale for $219. Now moving out of mobile, Newegg has dropped $50 off of the price of the Oculus Rift, as well as discounting two or iRobot’s most popular vacuums. The Roomba 614 is going to be available for $229 and the Roomba 690 for just $299. These match all-time low prices as well.

Newegg didn’t leave out gamers either. The ASUS ROG PG348Q wide-screen curved 34.8-inch gaming monitor is also on sale. This is marked down to $919. Which is pretty pricey for a monitor these days, but it is a 3440×1440 resolution monitor, and also has G-Sync included. LG’s 65-inch 4K Smart TV is also on sale for $799. And that’s really just the tip of the iceberg for what’s on sale today (and through Wednesday) at Newegg. You can check out all of its deals here.