Deal: NETGEAR Arlo Pro Security Cameras (4-Pack) for $499 – 11/23/17

Amazon has discounted the Arlo Pro, NETGEAR’s popular indoor/outdoor security camera, to just $499 for a package of four, plus the siren. This is about $150 off of its regular price, and actually makes it cheaper than the 3-pack at some retailers on Black Friday.

The Arlo Pro is a pretty versatile security camera from NETGEAR. This is a wire-free camera, so you can put it anywhere and not really worry about having to run wires to the camera. The battery will last you around 6 months on a charge, depending on how much you are using it. These cameras will work outside as well as inside, since it is weatherproof. Which makes it great for putting outside to keep an eye around your home, especially by your front door, so you can see if something fishy is happening when packages are being delivered or something. Now this comes with the base and siren. Which means that if the Arlo Pro alerts you to someone being in your home, you can set off the siren and get them out of there instantly. It’s a pretty cool feature to have, and it’s included here. The Arlo Pro is the most popular security camera out there right now, largely due to how easy it is to setup. And whether you are looking to get the Arlo Pro for yourself or someone on your guest list, it’s a good option, and it was in our gift guide this year.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.