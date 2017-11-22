Deal: Nest Learning Thermostat For $199 – 11/22/17

Nest’s third generation learning thermostat is one of the top smart home devices and one of the top smart thermostats on the market, offering up quite a feature set for those that want to take control of their in-home temperature. The Nest Learning Thermostat is normally going to cost $249 at retail cost but right now you can actually pick it up on sale for just $50 off, bringing the price down to $199. This is also the same price for the stainless steel, white, and copper color models, all which will make a great gift for anyone who is looking for a good starter product for the smart home.

Speaking of smart homes, the Nest Learning Thermostat is a pretty smart device, as it’s compatible with digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, which both allow you to use your voice to control certain functions of the thermostat like turning up the temperature or turning down the temperature, as well as using the speakers to set up schedules for turning on the heat or turning it off at certain times, like when you leave the house or when you arrive home from work, or school, or anywhere else.

In addition to controlling the thermostat by voice using Google Assistant or any of Amazon’s Echo speakers, you can also control the Nest Learning thermostat with the companion app as long as your device is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the thermostat itself. Another cool thing that will make the Nest thermostat useful inside your home is that schedules can also be set up automatically. The thermostat does actually learn as the more you use it it becomes familiar with the temperatures that you normally like to have in the home and once it recognizes those and learns your preference, it’ll start to auto-program a schedule based on those temperature settings, meaning you won’t actually have to mess with anything. It’s even got a feature farsight which allows it to see you from a distance so that its display can light up and show you the current temp and time, making it possible to avoid going over directly to it.