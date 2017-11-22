Deal: Nest Cam Indoor for $139, Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 – 11/22/17

Amazon has discounted the Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor, bringing them down to $139 and $149 respectively. These cameras are typically priced around $199, so this is a pretty big discount on Nest’s cameras. It’s also one of the very few discounts that these cameras actually see. This price will be available until Monday, November 27th at midnight PST.

The Nest Cam Indoor is a security camera that is made for being used inside. It can stream in up to 1080p, and provide alerts to you on your smartphone. So if there is movement noticed by the camera, you’ll get a notification on your smartphone and you can see what’s happening in real time. It uses a 130-degree wide angle lens, so that you are able to see the entire room with the camera and not really leave anything out. Now the Nest Cam Outdoor is basically the same thing, except for the fact that it is made for being used outside. So that means it is waterproof and weatherproof. However, it does still need wiring. So you’ll likely want to mount the Nest Cam Outdoor somewhere near an outlet. Both of these cameras do work with Alexa, and what that means is that if you have an Echo Show or a Fire TV (stick or set-top box), you can ask Alexa to show you the camera feed on your Echo Show or the TV. A pretty neat feature to have.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.