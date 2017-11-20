Deal: Neato Botvac D5 Robot Vacuum + $50 GC for $419 – 11/20/17

Newegg is offering up the Neato Botvac D5 Robot Vacuum for just $419. That right there is good for about $280 off of its regular price, and also brings it down to its Black Friday pricing ahead of Black Friday. On top of that, Newegg is offering up a $50 gift card along with the Neato Botvac D5. Which makes this a pretty incredible deal.

The Neato Botvac D5 is the company’s mid-range robot vacuum. The Botvac Connected is the highest-end model, but this one still does its job quite well. The Botvac D5 uses LaserSmart Technology to make its way around your home and make sure it gets into all of the corners without missing any spots, or running into walls or down the stairs. The Neato Botvac D5 also works with the Neato app that is available on both Android and iOS, allowing you to schedule when the Botvac D5 cleans, as well as telling it to clean right now, if you or someone else has made a mess.

This price for the Neato Botvac D5 is good today only, and ends at midnight PST. It’s part of Newegg’s ShellShocker deals, which means it’s one-day only, and it will likely sell out fairly quickly. So if you are interested in picking up the Neato Botvac D5 this holiday season, now is definitely the time to grab one.