Deal: Mpow Charging Case For Bluetooth Earphones For $11.99

In case you’re in the market for a new charging case, you’re in the right place, as Mpow just announced that its USB Charging Case is now discounted quite significantly. This charging case comes with a built-in 800mAh power bank, and the company claims that it can fully charge wireless headphones between 5 and 10 times, depending on the headphones. You can also use this case to house your wireless earphones, as there’s plenty of room for that, as long as we’re not talking about full-fledged headphones, of course.

The Mpow USB Charging Case is usually priced at $30.99, though it now costs $13.79 on Amazon, which is a 56 percent discount. That’s not all though, with the coupon code which is provided down below, you can trim that price down even further, and get this charging case for only $11.99, which is an additional 20 percent discount. The dimensions of this case are 114 x 144 x 22mm, while the case itself weighs 103 grams (battery included). This makes this case easy to carry around, as it’s considerably lighter than regular battery packs (which is to be expected due to this battery capacity), and it’s also lighter than the vast majority of smartphones as well. Mpow claims that this case is quite capable of protecting your earphones as well, the case itself is made out of nylon, which should protest your headphones from scratches and what not. The zipper on this charging case is leak proof, which is always a nice touch. You’re also getting a lanyard with this case, in order to help you carry it around, if that’s something you usually use, of course.

We don’t really see many charging cases out there, especially not many quality ones, so if your earphones do not come with a charging case, as very few of them do, this might be a great solution. The 800mAh battery might seem small to some of you, but keep in mind you’re charging earphones here, not smartphones, so it’s plenty big for what you’ll use it for. If you’re interested in getting the Mpow Charging Case, follow the provided link down below, and don’t forget to utilize the provided coupon.