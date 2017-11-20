Deal: Moto X4 32GB (Amazon Prime Exclusive, With Ads) for $299 – 11/20/17

Amazon has discounted its latest smartphone to join its Prime Exclusive lineup. That is the Moto X4. Bringing it down to just $299. That’s a full $100 off of its regular price and $40 off of the Prime Exclusive model’s regular price of $339. This is also the first price drop since the Moto X4 launched a little over a month ago.

The Moto X4 is a Prime Exclusive smartphone, which means there are ads on the lock screen. While that may be a turn off for some, you are able to get rid of them by paying the extra $60 that is the difference between this and the regular model of the Moto X4. Otherwise, it sports a 5.2-inch full HD display, the Snapdragon 660 processor inside and there is also 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot inside allowing you to expand that storage and get a bit more space, should you need it. All of this is powered by a 3000mAh battery that should keep it going all day long and then some.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.