Deal: Moto G5S Plus Android Smartphone, 64GB for $299 – 11/6/17

Newegg is currently offering up the Moto G5S Plus smartphone for just $249. That’s good for a $50 discount from its regular price. But that’s not all. Newegg is sweetening the deal by including a free Motorola Bluetooth headset. It’s available in both gold and gray.

The Moto G5S Plus is a “special edition” of the Moto G5 Plus that launched earlier this year. It has a slightly larger display, along with a bit more RAM. Otherwise, it is mostly the same, but with better build quality. The Moto G5S Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor along with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage – this particular model is the 4GB/64GB model. There’s a 5.5-inch full HD display, along with a 3000mAh battery which is non-removable, and does support Quick Charge 3.0 as well. This does work on all four US carriers, that includes AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon. All you need to do is pop your SIM card in and you’re good to go.

Newegg is offering up free shipping on the Moto G5S Plus here, and there’s also no taxes being collected. So you’re walking out of the virtual door with paying $299 and nothing more – unless of course you want some faster shipping.