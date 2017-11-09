Deal: Moto G4 16GB for $129, Moto G4 Plus 16GB for $149 – 11/9/17

B&H Photo currently has the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus on sale for $129 and $149 respectively. These are the 16GB models, and are also brand new. These prices are also the cheapest either model has ever been.

The Moto G4 is the lower-end model of the two smartphones. Although the biggest difference between the two is the fingerprint sensor. The Moto G4 Plus has one while the regular Moto G4 does not. Otherwise, both smartphones carry a 5.5-inch 1080p display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage, and it does support Adoptable Storage, so you can store apps and other data on that micro SD card. Both smartphones are fully unlocked and will work on AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon here in the US. Additionally, there is a micro USB port for charging and there is indeed a 3.5mm headphone jack available.

B&H Photo does offer free expedited shipping on these two products, and if you order before 4PM ET today, it will be shipped out today. Since it ships out of its warehouse in Brooklyn, those that live in the eastern part of the US will get their shipment sooner. There are taxes collected here, but only in the states of New York and New Jersey, other states don’t need to worry about taxes.