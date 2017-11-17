Deal: Microsoft Xbox One S Starter Bundle for $249 – 11/17/17

B&H Photo has discounted a “Starter Bundle” for the Xbox One S to just $249. This is a great bundle to pick up, especially if you haven’t owned an Xbox previously. This is good for $30 off of its regular price, but also comes with a number of freebies.

This bundle from B&H Photo comes with the console with 500GB of storage and a wireless controller as every console does. But you also get to choose one game from the 7 listed. That includes Forza Horizon 3, Destiny 2, FIFA 18, NHL 18, Madden NFL 18, Forza Motorsport 7, and NBA 2K18. That’s a pretty good deal, since you actually get to choose the game you want with the Xbox One S, something that doesn’t normally happen. The Xbox One S, as mentioned already, comes with 500GB of storage, it also supports 4K and HDR, so that you can stream content in 4K without needing another set-top box like an NVIDIA SHIELD TV or a Roku Premiere.

At B&H Photo, you do get free expedited shipping, and if you purchase before 4PM EST today, it will ship from its New York City warehouse today. There’s no taxes being collected unless you reside in the state of New York or New Jersey.