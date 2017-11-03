Deal: Microsoft Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition Bundle for $199 – 11/3/17

Walmart is currently selling the Xbox One S Battlefield 1 Special Edition Bundle for just $199. This bundle is typically around $279 to $299 depending on the retailer, which makes this a great deal. It actually matches the lowest price we’ve seen for a Xbox One S, as any bundle, and that price was last seen during last year’s Black Friday sales.

The Xbox One S comes with a full game download of Battlefield 1. It is also the Storm Grey colored console, which has a matching controller along with it. Otherwise, this is the same as a regular Xbox One S. There is 500GB of storage included, but you are able to attach a portable hard drive and expand that storage if you wish. The Xbox One S is able to stream in 4K, so you can watch your favorite Netflix and Amazon Prime Video content in 4K, as well as Blu-ray’s in 4K resolution. It does also support High Dynamic Range or HDR. Finally, this bundle will also give you a month of EA Access for free. So you can play some of EA’s upcoming games before they are even available.

Walmart has this available for $199.96, however you do need to add it to your cart to see that price. Walmart hasn’t stated how long it’ll be this price, but it likely won’t be too long. There’s no taxes here and Walmart does offer up free shipping, since this is priced over $49.