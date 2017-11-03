Deal: Logitech Harmony Ultimate Remote for $139 – Today Only

Today, Amazon has discounted the Logitech Harmony Ultimate Remote to just $139. That is down from its regular price of $299, giving you a whopping 53% off of its regular price. This deal is good today only, through midnight PST, so you’ll want to grab one before its gone.

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate is the step down from the Logitech Harmony Elite, which is the company’s highest-end smart remote. The Harmony Ultimate does still have a ton of nifty features. It can control just about any electronic in your home. This not only includes your TV and cable box like most universal remotes, but it can also control other set-top boxes like the Amazon Fire TV, NVIDIA SHIELD TV, and even game consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X. As if that weren’t enough though, it can also control your smart lights, your laptop and so much more. And to top that all off, it also works with Alexa, which basically makes your entire entertainment setup compatible with Alexa. Allowing you to use your voice to turn on your TV and start playing a movie on Netflix.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.