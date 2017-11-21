Deal: Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control for $249 – 11/21/17

Amazon has discounted the Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control to $249. That is good for $100 off of its regular price, and that also brings it back down to its lowest price ever. This is actually the price that Logitech is going to be putting the Harmony Elite Remote Control at for Black Friday, so you can score this one a bit early.

The Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control is so much more than just a regular remote control. This controller is basically the controller to your connected home. The Harmony Elite is able to control your TV and cable box like most universal remotes. But what sets this one apart is the fact that it can control basically everything else. This includes your sound bar, surround sound system, gaming consoles including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and other set-top boxes and so much more. It also can control your lights, your thermostat and just about any other smart home product. In fact, there is a dedicated button for the lights, so if you’re ready to watch a movie, you can hit the lights on the remote and start up a movie on Netflix. Additionally, the Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control does work with Alexa, providing you with voice control. It also just gained Google Assistant support.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.