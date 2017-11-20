Deal: LIFX (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb for $39.99 – 11/20/17

Amazon has dropped $20 off of the price of the LIFX A19 Smart Light Bulbs. Bringing the price down to just $39.99 right now. That brings the price down to its lowest ever, tying it with its lowest price that we saw back on Prime Day over the summer.

LIFX is popular for its great smart light bulbs, and this is one of their most popular models. This is a A19 light bulb, so it’ll work just fine in virtually any light fixture or lamp around the home. It is a multi-colored bulb and can handle up to 16 million different colors. LIFX’s bulbs do not require a hub like the Philips Hue bulbs, which makes these a great option over Philips Hue. Using the LIFX app, you can connect bulbs individually, and then create a group for each room in your home. LIFX’s bulbs also work with Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant, so you also have the ability to control them using your voice.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.