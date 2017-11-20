Deal: LG’s OLED TV’s Available Starting at $1500 – 11/20/17

Amazon currently has LG’s top OLED TV’s on sale, starting at just $1496. That’s for the OLED55B7A, which is the lower-end, 55-inch model. The 65-inch OLED65B7A is available for $2296. While the next step up is the OLED55C7P and it is priced at $1696, with the 65-inch OLED65C7P being priced at $2696.

These OLED TV’s from LG have an incredible display, much better than the LED, XLED and QLED TV’s that you’ll find on sale right now from VIZIO, Samsung and other TV makers. These all have four HDMI ports, two USB ports, a composite, component and Ethernet port. These all have webOS built-in, which gives you all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips. This means that you won’t need to pick up a set-top box for your new TV. Finally, these both have HDR support, so not only are you getting some deep blacks, but also some rich colors in all pictures.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping.