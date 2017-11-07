Deal: LG’s 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV with HDR (OLED65B7A) for $2099 – 11/7/17

eBay currently has LG’s 65-inch 4K OLED TV on sale right now for $2099. That is $1300 off of its regular price, and $100 off of the previous lowest price for this particular TV model. This is a brand new 4K OLED TV from LG, and not a refurbished one, there is also a warranty on this one, should anything go wrong.

This OLED TV from LG is heralded as one of the best out there right now, and it’s at its all-time lowest price. This is a 65-inch TV, which is a great size for most living rooms or dens. It has 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, a composite, ethernet, RF, component and an optical port. So that you are able to hard wire your TV should you need to do so, for streaming 4K content. It has Active HDR and Dolby Vision, providing a great picture on this already great panel. It is running on webOS 3.5, which gives you plenty of apps and games on your TV. This includes favorites like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW and many more. Of course, you can always pick up an NVIDIA SHIELD TV or a Roku and get your favorite apps that way.

eBay does offer free shipping on everything sold on its website, so there is free shipping here. Since this is a larger product, handling time is set at 4 days before it actually ships. Which is understandable, seeing as this is a 65-inch TV after all. There’s no taxes charged here, so you’re out the door with $2099 and that’s it.