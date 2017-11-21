Deal: LG 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV & $150 Dell Gift Card for $799 – 11/21/17

Dell currently has a 65-inch LG 4K Smart TV on sale for $799, which also comes with a $150 Dell e-Gift Card. That gift card will make its way to your inbox within 10-20 days – the delay is likely to make sure that you don’t return the TV after you get the gift card. If you have the Dell American Express Offer available, you can get an additional $50 off of the price.

This TV from LG is a 65-inch 4K or UHD TV, so it is a high resolution TV and it also has HDR. In fact, it has HDR10 to be specific. With HDR10, you’re going to get some pretty impressive looking pictures on your TV, especially when watching content that is in HDR, like YouTube and Netflix. This TV from LG also comes with 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, a composite, component and an Ethernet port. So you have plenty of room to plug in different set-top boxes, like a Roku, an NVIDIA SHIELD TV or another set-top box. There’s also an Ethernet port which is going to be very useful if you don’t have the fastest internet but still want to stream 4K content to your new TV.

Dell does offer up free shipping on this TV, so you won’t have to worry about paying extra there. Nor are there taxes being collected here. Dell does offer financing here, and if you are qualified, payments could be as low as $24/month. Finally, if you are part of Dell’s Advantage program, you can get up to $47 in rewards by purchasing this TV from its website. This TV will be available at this price through Black Friday and the upcoming weekend. But supplies are limited, so you’ll want to go ahead and pick this one up before Dell runs out of stock, which could happen pretty quickly at this price point.