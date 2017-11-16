Deal: LG 55-inch OLED TV for $1399, 65-inch for $2149 – 11/16/17

Newegg Flash has LG’s B7A series of OLED TV’s on sale right now. With the 55-inch coming in at $1399 and the 65-inch coming in at just $2149. These match the previous low prices from just a week ago. These have dropped a bit more recently, but those were on used versions, these are brand new from LG. Making it a great deal if you’re in the market for an OLED TV.

The B7A series of LG’s OLED TVs are in the mid-range, so they are a bit cheaper than some of the others out there. Now when we say mid-range, we don’t mean that the panels are different. The main differences are the built-in speakers. So these two models do still have the incredible OLED panels you’d expect from LG, with super deep blacks. Both of these offer up 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, a composite, a component and an Ethernet port. Finally these both run on webOS, so you’ll have access to all of your favorite apps and services without needing to pick up a new set-top box. All of the big names are included, like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and others. These TV’s will make great gifts this holiday season, although definitely not a stocking stuffer.

Newegg does offer up free shipping on these, but there may be taxes involved, depending on where you are located. This sale is going on now through November 27th, or until stock runs out. So you’ll want to go and grab yours now before its gone.