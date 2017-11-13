Deal: LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV is 50% Off! – 11/13/17

Tiger Direct is currently holding its Cyber Monday Pre Sale, and has discounted LG’s 5-inch 4K UHD Smart TV by 50%, bringing it down from $999 to just $499! Now that may seem to good to be true, for a 2017 LG TV, and that’s because this is a slightly older one, and it’s also missing HDR. But it’s still a pretty incredible deal for what you’re getting here.

This TV from LG is a 50-inch LED TV, and it does have WiFi built-in (along with an Ethernet port). It’s running on webOS 2.0, so it has all of the latest apps on-board. This includes Netflix, YouTube, HBO Go, and many others. This means that you don’t even need to bring along a set-top box to stream from your favorite media providers. This TV has 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, a component, a composite and an RF tuner. So you have all of the goodies needed to plug in all of your peripherals. Now this TV is missing HDR, but that’s not the end of the world. This is by far the lowest price on a 50-inch TV, even for Black Friday. Now you can find some of TCL’s 50-inch 4K TV’s for around this price, but there’s also no HDR there.

Tiger Direct offers up free shipping on this TV, and there’s also no taxes being collected. So you’re paying $499 and that’s it. It does come with a warranty, but you can purchase an extended warranty starting at 2-years for $35. Which is definitely worth it, for that price.