Deal: LG 49UJ6300 49-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV for $389 – 11/6/17

eBay has a new TV in its Daily Deal today, and that’s the LG 49UJ6300, also known as its 49-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV. This TV is currently going for $389 (the price will appear once added to cart), and that is down from its regular price of $699, making this one heck of a deal.

The LG 49UJ6300 is a 49-inch 4K TV, for under $400. That’s something you don’t see often, especially with HDR support tossed in. This TV runs on webOS 3.5, so you’ll have access to all of your favorite apps and games here, like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and many more. There is also 2 USB ports on the back, 3 HDMI ports, an RF port, Composite and an Optical port. There is also an Ethernet port for good measure here. There is WiFi connectivity available, it supports 2.4GHz networks only, and not 5GHz. There is Ultra Surround sound included here, so you don’t need to pick up an extra sound bar, but it still wouldn’t hurt, if you really want some great audio.

As always, there’s free shipping on this TV from eBay, and there’s no taxes being collected on this one here. Which is typical for eBay on all of its products, making it a great place to shop this holiday season.