Deal: LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV for $279 – 11/23/17

eBay has discounted one of LG’s more popular 4K TV’s, the 43UJ6300, which is the 2017 model. Bringing the price down to just $279. That is down from its regular price of $599. Definitely a good deal there, as it is more than half off of its regular price tag.

This TV from LG is a 43-inch LED TV, and it does have webOS onboard, which means that you’ll be able to use all of your favorite apps on this TV without needing to pick up a new set-top box (like a Roku, Android TV or an Amazon Fire TV Stick). webOS already has a number of apps available, like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO Go and many more. There are 3 HDMI ports on the back, 2 USB ports, a composite, component and an Ethernet port. LG also has Active HDR supported here on this TV. Which is going to provide some pretty impressive pictures. Finally, this TV has surround sound built-in, thanks to two 20W speakers that provide some incredible sound for the size. This is a great TV to pick up, especially if you aren’t looking for a large TV, say a 55-inch or a 65-incher, this is a good alternative.

eBay does have this on sale starting right now. It’s bound to be a top seller for eBay, and there is a limited quantity here. So if you are looking to pick one up, you’ll want to do so before it’s gone. eBay does offer up free shipping on this TV, and there are also no taxes being collected here. Now this TV does come with a warranty, but if you want an extended one, eBay is offering a 2-year warranty from Assurant for just $19.98. That’s a pretty insane price for an extra 2-year warranty, and it’s definitely worth adding to your purchase.