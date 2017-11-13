Deal: iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum for $699 – 11/13/17

Newegg has iRobot’s highest-end robot vacuum on sale today, the Roomba 980, for just $699. That is $200 off of its regular price (even though Newegg will have you think that original price was $1124.99, it is actually $899). This is part of Newegg’s Shell Shocker deal, and is only good today, so you’ll need to get it before its gone.

The iRobot Roomba 980 is a high-end robot vacuum, and it features 3-stage cleaning. Meaning it’s going to get everything up off of the carpet and the hardwood floor with ease. After all, that’s the whole point of having a robot vacuum anyways. iRobot uses its iAdapt technology for navigating through your home. This way it does not miss a spot, but it also doesn’t take a tumble down the stairs, nor run into walls. As that could be hazardous as you’d expect. The Roomba 980 is compatible with the iRobot HOME app, allowing you to control when it starts cleaning by setting schedules, or just telling it to clean now. This way you can have the Roomba 980 running while you’re not home, and come home to a nice and clean home.

Newegg does offer up free shipping, although it isn’t particularly fast. So if you’re looking for faster shipping, you will need to pay a bit more. There are no taxes collected on this purchase either.