Deal: iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum for $499 – 11/20/17

eBay currently has the iRobot Roomba 890 for just $499. That’s good for $150 off of its regular price, and it also beats current Black Friday advertisements. Which makes this a great option if you are looking to pick up a robot vacuum this holiday season.

The iRobot Roomba 890 is one of the company’s higher-end robot vacuums and it comes with app support on both iOS and Android. Allowing you to control the robot vacuum from your smartphone. This includes being able to set up a schedule for the robot vacuum to start cleaning everyday, or just starting it up to clean your home right now. It does also work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. The iRobot Roomba 890 uses iAdapt technology to track your home and make sure it cleans the entire home without missing a spot. It also has a 3-stage cleaning system, that will make sure to get everything up without leaving a single thing behind. The brushes are replaceable and iRobot does include an extra set in the box, so you can swap them out if you need too.

eBay is offering up free shipping as it always does on all of its products. There’s also no taxes being collected here. Making this a pretty impressive deal.