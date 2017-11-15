Deal: iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum for $275 – 11/15/17

Amazon has just dropped the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum down to its lowest price ever, just $274.99. The original price on this model is actually $375, and it has typically dropped down to $325, and just recently down to $300. Now it’s all the way down to $275, making this an incredible deal.

The iRobot Roomba 690 is a robot vacuum that will clean your home for you. It can be scheduled to clean at a certain time each day, and it can also clean whenever you need it too. The Roomba 690 also has iRobot’s patented 3-stage cleaning system, allowing the vacuum to get everything up without you needing to clean up behind it. It also uses iAdapt for navigation. This allows the Roomba 690 to go through your home and clean the entire home and not miss a single spot, nor take a tumble down the stairs. The Roomba 690 also has Alexa support, so using your voice, you can tell the robot vacuum to get cleaning. It’s a pretty nifty feature that started on the more expensive models and is now trickling down to the cheaper stuff.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping.