Deal: Huawei Watch 2 for $179, Watch 2 Classic for $219 – 11/22/17

Amazon has discounted the Huawei Watch 2 as well as the Huawei Watch 2 Classic, bringing them down to $179 and $219 respectively. These are the lowest prices either version of this smartwatch has seen since they launched earlier this year. Which makes it a great time to pick up a Huawei Watch 2.

The Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic are largely the same, as far as functionality goes. The Huawei Watch 2 is more of a “sporty” looking smartwatch, while the Watch 2 Classic is built to look more like a classic watch with a leather strap. But other than that, they both have the same round display, with the Snapdragon Wear 2100 inside and 512MB of RAM. There is 4GB of storage inside for storing music and such offline, and it is also running on Android Wear 2.0. With it running Android Wear 2.0, you get access to Android Pay, as well as the Google Assistant. This means that from your wrist, you’ll be able to ask the Google Assistant to do things for you, like giving you the forecast, or even turning off the lights in your home. The Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic are going to be discounted now through November 27th. And either of these smartwatches will make a great gift this holiday season, so you’ll want to grab one before its gone.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.