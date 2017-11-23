Deal: Huawei Phones, Watches And More Up To $200 Off On Newegg – 11/23/17

Like many other retailers, Newegg is starting its Black Friday sale a day early, having opted to kick things off with deep discounts on a range of products from Huawei and its subsidiary Honor, as well as one DJI-made drone. Starting today, you’re able to purchase all available models of the Huawei Watch 2 for $179, $120 down from its original price, which is the lowest it has ever been. Additionally, Huawei’s 2016 Mate 9 flagship is presently available for just $399 or $200 off in total following its permanent $100 discount earlier this year, a compelling offer for a device that’s still considered to be part of the premium mobile category. Price-conscious consumers on the lookout for a good mid-range device will want to check out the Honor 6X which Newegg just discounted by 50 percent and is offering it for only $149. Finally, those on the lookout for a somewhat unconventional holiday gift can get a solid deal on the DJI Mavic PRO mini-drone that will now set you back $899, having received a $100 price cut for a limited time.

Newegg didn’t put a particular expiry date on all of its latest deals, with some of them presumably being good while supplies last, whereas others are only live by the end of the week. Still, given how Black Friday is almost here, the stock may not last for long, as is often the case with attractively priced consumer electronics on sale immediately after Thanksgiving. A lot of these newly discounted products have already established themselves as the leading offerings in their respective categories, though the Mate 9 deserves a special mention given how $399 for a brand-new Android flagship from last year is still an incredibly good deal; without going into too many technical details, let’s just say that this 5.9-inch phablet will easily outperform the vast majority of mobile devices that are currently available on the market and comes with an excellent dual-camera setup that excels in many use cases, including low-light photography.

Likewise, the Honor 6X at $149 offers possibly the best value-to-money ratio out of all other smartphones that are presently on sale in the United States and Canada, whereas the Huawei Watch 2 is also an extremely competitively priced offering that can now take on the best smartwatches on the market at a fraction of their price. Finally, both of the newly discounted smartphones come with free selfie sticks, so regardless of your holiday consumer electronics of choice, Newegg’s latest deals are something you should definitely check out. Refer to the banners below to see whether the aforementioned products are still in stock.