Deal: Honor 6X 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $149 – 11/10/17

B&H Photo has the Honor 6X on sale for its Black Friday price right now, that’s $149 or $50 off of its recent price. The original price is $249, but recently many retailers have dropped it to just $199. That makes this $149 price tag a great price for this smartphone.

The Honor 6X debuted back in January, so it’s still a fairly new smartphone, and it is one of the cheapest smartphones to sport a dual-camera setup. This smartphone has a 5.5-inch full HD display, it’s powered by a quad-core Kirin processor and has 3GB of RAM inside with 32GB of storage. Honor does have a micro SD card slot included for expanding that storage, and there is also a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth information. It launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but has gotten an update to Nougat already. When you purchase the Honor 6X, you may have to install that update, but it is available. This is a great price for a pretty incredible smartphone, it’s hard to go wrong with the Honor 6X.

At B&H Photo, you do get free expedited shipping, and if you purchase before 4PM EST today, it will ship from its New York City warehouse today. There’s no taxes being collected unless you reside in the state of New York or New Jersey.