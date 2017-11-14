Deal: Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 for $69 – 11/14/17

eBay has the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 on sale right now for just $69. That is lower than advertised Black Friday sales so far, making this an incredible deal to get in on, before its sold out.

The Onyx Studio 2 is the follow up to the very successful Onyx Studio Bluetooth speaker. Technically, this is a portable speaker, but due to the size, most don’t move it much if at all. Since it’s a Harman Kardon product, you can expect some incredible sound quality from this speaker, and it actually makes a really good addition to your home entertainment system. It can fill some fairly large rooms with sound, great for parties and such. At the time of writing this, it is available in both black and white colors, and it does have some wooden feet, which looks really nice in a living room. This is a used product, but in good condition, and eBay does offer returns and a warranty on it, should anything happen.

eBay is offering up free shipping as it always does on all of its products. There’s also no taxes being collected here. Making this a pretty impressive deal.