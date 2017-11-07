Deal: Harman Kardon HKTS 9 5.1-channel Home Theater Speaker System for $155 – 11/7/17

Harman Audio currently has the Harman Kardon HKTS 9 5.1-channel Home Theater Speaker System for just $154.99. This is a major discount from its regular price of $599, making it a no-brainer deal to take advantage of, especially if you are looking for a new speaker system for your home theater.

The Harman Kardon HKTS 9 is a complete 5.1-channel home theater surround-sound system, with 80W satellite speakers. There’s also a powerful down-firing 200W subwoofer here, with a pretty good looking modern design. The HKTS 9 also has some Bass-boost controls along with some phase switches for the subwoofer. Now while this is a 5.1-channel system, it can be upgraded to a 7.1-channel system as well. In the box, you’ll get four satellite speakers for front left and right positions and then surround left and right channels. There’s also a center-channel speaker, a subwoofer, wall-mount brackets for the satellite speakers and the center-channel speaker, and of course the required cables to get things set up.

Harman Audio is offering up free shipping on the Harman Kardon HKTS 9 right now, and there are no taxes being collected. This is a pretty insane deal on a great home theater setup, perhaps better than one you would see on Black Friday here in just a couple of weeks. So definitely worth taking advantage of.