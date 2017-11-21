Deal: GoPro HERO6 Black + MicroSD Card + $50 eBay Gift Card – 11/21/17

GoPro is one of the most popular action camera manufacturers out there, and the company has introduced a number of interesting action cameras over the years. Well, the company’s 6th-gen ‘HERO’ product is now on sale, the GoPro HERO6 Black Edition can now be purchased (at a discount) for $449, but that’s not all, though, as you’ll also get a free 16GB MicroSD card along with this camera, plus a $50 eBay gift card. Considering that the camera itself usually costs around $500, this is a great deal, considering the goodies you’re getting, as you can get all that for around $50 less than the camera only usually costs.

The GoPro HERO6 camera is quite small, which makes it perfect to carry around with you, no matter if you’re shooting a vlog, some family moments, or if you’re planning to go on a biking trip and want to record everything along the way. This camera, despite its size, can shoot 4K video at 60fps and fullHD video at 240fps, thanks mainly to the GP1 chip that is included on the inside. The GoPro HERO6 actually improves upon the GoPro HERO5 performance quite a bit. Now, what’s an action camera without waterproofing, right? Well, luckily, this action camera is waterproof, up to 10m (33ft), and the best thing is, you don’t need any housing or anything of the sort in order to make this happen. If you’d like to go deeper, however, housing will be necessary. The GoPro HERO6 does feature touch zoom, and it has a 2-inch display, just in case you need to frame some shots, though chances are you won’t be using an action camera in order to set up many shots.

Now, in case you’re wondering how will you save photos / video from this action camera, well, you can use the MicroSD card and transfer photos / video to your PC later on, or you can simply utilize this camera’s 5GHz Wi-Fi, and transfer both photos and videos to your computer, smartphone, cloud… or wherever else you’d like to transfer those.