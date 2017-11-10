Deal: Google Home for $99 – 11/10/17

eBay has the Google Home on sale today for just $99. That’s good for $30 off of the regular price. And it also matches the all-time lowest price for the Google Home, this was the price it hit last year on Black Friday, and has rarely been back to that price since.

The Google Home is a smart speaker from Google that has the Google Assistant inside. It looks a bit like a big air freshener, but it does a whole lot more than that. With the Google Assistant built-in, the Google Home can answer virtually all of your questions. Whether you’re asking it how the weather is, or what’s on your calendar for the day. The Google Home can also play music over WiFi from a variety of services. It’s better to stream over WiFi versus Bluetooth, as there’s more bandwidth there, so you can get better sounding audio, and better range as well. Additionally, the Google Home can control your smart home. So you can ask Google to turn off the lights, turn on the coffee maker and so much more. The Google Assistant is always getting better and the Google Home is a great way to get started with the Assistant.

eBay is offering up free shipping as it always does on all of its products. There’s also no taxes being collected here. Making this a pretty impressive deal.