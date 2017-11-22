Deal: Fossil Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches, Starting at $86 – 11/22/17

Amazon has discounted a number of Fossil’s Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches right now, starting as low as $86. Which is a pretty impressive price for any smartwatch, but one with the latest version of Android Wear 2.0 makes it an even better deal.

For $86.86, you can pick up the Fossil Q Founder second-generation, which is a great smartwatch from Fossil. It is a bit larger than some of the other smartwatches that are discounted, so it’s likely a better fit for a man’s wrist rather than a woman’s since ladies wrists are usually smaller. But for the ladies, there is the Fossil Q Wander second-generation, which is currently priced at $90.12, and it comes with a brown leather band. A pretty nice looking smartwatch with rather minimal bezels, which is nice to see. The Fossil Q Marshal second-generation is also on sale for a cool $100, as well as other variants of these three smartwatches. Some of which are sporting metal bands, others are higher-quality leather bands and so forth.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.